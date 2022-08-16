EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.