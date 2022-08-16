EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.81. 17,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,092. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

