EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $257.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.87 and a 200-day moving average of $248.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

