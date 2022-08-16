EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. 11,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,635. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99.

