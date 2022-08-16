EPG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 145.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,028. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

