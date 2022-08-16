EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 61,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 512,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.60. 27,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,257. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $233.80. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.76.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.