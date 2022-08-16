EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 368,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,022,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

