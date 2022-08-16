EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $56.00 at Citigroup

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

EPR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.43. 301,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,813. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.