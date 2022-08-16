EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $55.41. 366,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.