Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Insider Sells $794,614.36 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nick Lane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,716. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

