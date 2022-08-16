Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stake Raised by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,172 shares of company stock worth $5,760,614 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

