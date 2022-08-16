Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

EQBK has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQBK opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $543.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In related news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

