Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.91 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $3.26 or 0.00013664 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $104.39 million and $1.91 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,865.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,879.49 or 0.07875421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00171488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00255917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00710323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00572874 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005363 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.