Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

