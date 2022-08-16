ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.83. 93,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,948. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.