ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

