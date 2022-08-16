Ethereum Yield Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00008916 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $213,532.96 and approximately $50.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

