Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock Holdings Increased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of Eventbrite worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 22,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,989. The firm has a market cap of $784.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

