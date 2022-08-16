Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. 9,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Everbridge by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $14,314,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

