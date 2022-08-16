Evercore ISI Boosts PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $23.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.
PubMatic Stock Performance
PUBM traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 626,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $899,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $157,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $899,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,095 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.