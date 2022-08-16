Evercore ISI Boosts PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $23.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 626,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $899,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $157,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $899,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,095 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

