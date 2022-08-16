Evercore ISI Increases CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $96.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $96.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.68. 1,293,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after acquiring an additional 540,866 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after acquiring an additional 140,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.