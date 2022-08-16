Evercore ISI Increases Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Price Target to $20.00

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 312.37% from the stock’s previous close.

TALS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink cut Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TALS remained flat at $4.85 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.02.

Insider Activity

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Requadt bought 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Francois Nader acquired 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Requadt acquired 9,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,562 shares of company stock worth $383,766. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.