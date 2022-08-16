Evil Coin Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (EVIL)

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Evil Coin has a total market cap of $60,143.28 and $6.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.