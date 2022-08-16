Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 1,742 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.