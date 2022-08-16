Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 45,390 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 2,410.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,778,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,759,000 after buying an additional 620,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,748,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Trading Down 2.7 %

Warby Parker stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Warby Parker Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

