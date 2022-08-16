Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,237 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

