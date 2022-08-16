Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,201,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.71. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

