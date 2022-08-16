Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LiveRamp worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,888,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in LiveRamp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

