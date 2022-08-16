Evoke Wealth LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 7,670.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,705 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 43,967 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Stories

