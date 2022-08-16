Evoke Wealth LLC Has $706,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average of $194.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

