Excelerate Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Excelerate Energy has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock traded up 0.55 on Tuesday, hitting 25.87. 3,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,137. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of 18.31 and a 12-month high of 30.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,948,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

