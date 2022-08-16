Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Down 6.2%

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$47.91 and last traded at C$48.30. Approximately 159,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 89,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.91.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.46.

Insider Activity at Exchange Income

Exchange Income Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.