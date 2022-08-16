Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.8 days.

Exor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $65.50. 331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. Exor has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

Get Exor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Exor from €107.00 ($109.18) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.