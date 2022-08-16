Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Insider Sells $323,400.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exponent Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.23. 992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Exponent

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,905,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,565,000 after buying an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 15.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,446,000 after buying an additional 323,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,636,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

