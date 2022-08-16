Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,688 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

