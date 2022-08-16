Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 99.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

