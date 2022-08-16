Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.

Shares of FN stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 99.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

