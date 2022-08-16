Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. 202,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,062. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Fabrinet Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $431,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Fabrinet by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

