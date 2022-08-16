Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
FN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. 202,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,062. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.