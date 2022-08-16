Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.
Fabrinet Trading Up 12.8 %
Shares of FN traded up $12.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,559. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 601.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
