Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-$1.79 EPS.

Fabrinet Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of FN traded up $12.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,559. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 601.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

