Faceter Market Cap Hits $402,576.37 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $402,576.37 and $17,962.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,973.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00128606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067935 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

