Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of FA17 opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.67. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
