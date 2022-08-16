Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $932.71 million and approximately $239.76 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantom has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

