Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.69. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 47,279 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

