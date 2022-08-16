Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastly from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Fastly Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $12.14 on Friday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $61,097.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,410 shares of company stock worth $267,207 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fastly by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 630,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 194,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

