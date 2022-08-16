FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded up $6.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.94. 73,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,576. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.89.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

