FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,978,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

NYSE:FDX opened at $233.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

