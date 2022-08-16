Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock remained flat at $11.85 during trading on Monday. 1,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $25.34.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

About Ferrellgas Partners

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.