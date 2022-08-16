FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Up 12.5% in July

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FGI Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at $72,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

