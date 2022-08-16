FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Down 9.2% in July

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 971,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 519,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,655. FibroGen has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FibroGen by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 6.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 171,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 588.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

