Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 9th

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

FDBC traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $231.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

