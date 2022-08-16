Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.